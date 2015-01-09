** Brigade Enterprises rises 12.9 pct to a five-year high while Wonderla Holidays gains 5 pct to a more than four-month high

** Motilal Oswal starts coverage on Brigade with a "buy" rating and a target of 232 rupees

** Says free cash flows of 9.5-10 bln rupees over FY15-18 would be strong enough to drive its capex and acquisitions

** Motilal starts Wonderla at "buy" and a target of 410 rupees

** Says India's amusement park industry stands at $0.4 bln, compared with the global amusement park industry size of $25 bln, thus providing huge growth opportunity