US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** Brigade Enterprises rises 12.9 pct to a five-year high while Wonderla Holidays gains 5 pct to a more than four-month high
** Motilal Oswal starts coverage on Brigade with a "buy" rating and a target of 232 rupees
** Says free cash flows of 9.5-10 bln rupees over FY15-18 would be strong enough to drive its capex and acquisitions
** Motilal starts Wonderla at "buy" and a target of 410 rupees
** Says India's amusement park industry stands at $0.4 bln, compared with the global amusement park industry size of $25 bln, thus providing huge growth opportunity (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.