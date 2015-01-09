** India's Dewan Housing Finance gains 1.5 pct

** Kotak Securities initiates coverage with "buy" rating and price target of 540 rupees

** Dewan's stable business model and 17 pct medium-term RoE with negligible NPL risk make it an attractive long-term bid - Kotak

** Expect rerating on high growth visibility and steps taken by management to address investor concerns - Kotak