US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** India's Dewan Housing Finance gains 1.5 pct
** Kotak Securities initiates coverage with "buy" rating and price target of 540 rupees
** Dewan's stable business model and 17 pct medium-term RoE with negligible NPL risk make it an attractive long-term bid - Kotak
** Expect rerating on high growth visibility and steps taken by management to address investor concerns - Kotak (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.