** Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 1.4 pct

** Old Mutual Plc will discuss with partner Kotak Mahindra upping its stake in their Indian joint insurance venture

** Separately, Kotak shareholders approve raising foreign investment limit to 42 pct of its paid-up equity capital (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Indulal.p.com@re uters.net)