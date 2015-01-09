TAIPEI Jan 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd will sell its lighting unit to Epistar Corp
for T$825 million ($25.85 million), the two Taiwan
companies said Friday.
After the sale, which will give Epistar a 94 percent stake
in TSMC Solid State Lighting Ltd, the world's largest contract
chipmaker will exit from operation of the lighting unit, the
companies said in a joint statement.
As a late entrant into the light emitting diode, or LED,
industry, TSMC Solid State Lighting "has struggled to reach
profitability" hampered by oversupply and lack of sales
channels, the companies said.
For Epistar, a leading firm in Taiwan's LED lighting
industry, the chance to work with TSMC through its acquisition
will be beneficial, they said.
($1=31.9100 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung and J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)