** Indian markets to take opening cues from U.S. non-farm payrolls data

** String of data next week to be critical for market direction

** India due to report retail and wholesale inflation and industrial production data next week

** Rupee seen holding in a 61.90 to 62.80 range, with importers looking to buy dollars on dips

** 10-year bond yield seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.90 percent range

** Indian shares to trade sideways with a positive bias

** Corporate earnings could be the big trigger for shares

** Heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services will announce quarterly earnings

** NSE index is expected to trade between 8,150 to 8,450

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Vibrant Gujarat summit

India consumer price inflation data

India industrial output data Tues: IndusInd bank earnings Wed: India WPI data, LIC Housing Finance earnings Thurs: TCS, Bajaj Auto earnings Fri: Axis Bank, Reliance earnings (Reuters Messaging:indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/swati.bhat.th omsonreuters.com@reuters.net)