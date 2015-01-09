Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA (Air Liquide)

Issue Amount 500 million chinese renminbi

Maturity Date January 23,2022

Coupon 3.970 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.97

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Listing Gre Tai Securities Market

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)