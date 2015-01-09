Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA (Air Liquide)
Issue Amount 500 million chinese renminbi
Maturity Date January 23,2022
Coupon 3.970 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.97
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Listing Gre Tai Securities Market
Full fees Undisclosed
