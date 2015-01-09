Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys
Issue Amount 25 million euro
Maturity Date June 04, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 95bp
Issue price 100.02
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 95bp
Payment Date January 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro
When fungible
ISIN FI4000123021
