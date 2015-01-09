US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** Indian IT services provider's U.S.-listed shares up 5.23 pct at $33.79 premarket
** Posts better-than-expected 13 pct rise in Q3 profits, helped by strong demand from U.S. clients
** Company reiterates 7-9 percent sales growth forecast for year ending March; many analysts had expected a cut due to currency fluctuations
** Infosys has been losing market share to more nimble rivals, battling high staff attrition rate in last few quarters
** Says staff attrition slowed, client numbers rose in Q3
** Through Thursday, the U.S.-listed stock had risen 17.3 pct since Vishal Sikka was appointed CEO in June
** India-listed shares closed up 5.12 pct on Friday
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.