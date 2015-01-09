** Indian IT services provider's U.S.-listed shares up 5.23 pct at $33.79 premarket

** Posts better-than-expected 13 pct rise in Q3 profits, helped by strong demand from U.S. clients

** Company reiterates 7-9 percent sales growth forecast for year ending March; many analysts had expected a cut due to currency fluctuations

** Infosys has been losing market share to more nimble rivals, battling high staff attrition rate in last few quarters

** Says staff attrition slowed, client numbers rose in Q3

** Through Thursday, the U.S.-listed stock had risen 17.3 pct since Vishal Sikka was appointed CEO in June

** India-listed shares closed up 5.12 pct on Friday