** Fastjet Plc's shares rise as much as 34 pct to a
high of 0.975 pence, after Zambian civil aviation authority
confirms it has completed the 'Phase 1' of its air operating
certificate (AOC) application
** The African budget airline's stock records its biggest
single-day percentage gain since mid-November
** An AOC is an government approval granted to an aircraft
operator allowing it to use aircraft for commercial purposes
** The next stage of the AOC process, which involves
authorities approving its Zambian unit's operational plan, is
well underway, fastjet said
** The minnow intends Zambia to be its second base and use
it to operate low-cost flights to various East and Southern
African destinations
