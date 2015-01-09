** Fastjet Plc's shares rise as much as 34 pct to a high of 0.975 pence, after Zambian civil aviation authority confirms it has completed the 'Phase 1' of its air operating certificate (AOC) application

** The African budget airline's stock records its biggest single-day percentage gain since mid-November

** An AOC is an government approval granted to an aircraft operator allowing it to use aircraft for commercial purposes

** The next stage of the AOC process, which involves authorities approving its Zambian unit's operational plan, is well underway, fastjet said

** The minnow intends Zambia to be its second base and use it to operate low-cost flights to various East and Southern African destinations

