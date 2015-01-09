Jan 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank of Communications Co LTD

(Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.624

Reoffer price 99.624

Yield 2.631 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Communications Co LTD (Hong Kong Branch), HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ, BNP Paribas, BOCOM International,

CCB International & KGI

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

