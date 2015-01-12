** Infosys shares up 0.7 pct, adding to a gain of 5.1 pct on Friday after earnings

** Some analysts cite confidence in Infosys' strategy, execution

** Infosys is pushing into technologies such as machine learning, while focusing on core services

** Company says using workforce more efficiently

** Edelweiss maintains "buy" rating, says "we are confident that the new strategy will enable Infosys to overcome growth and margin challenges over the long term"

** Kotak Institutional Equities retains "attractive" view on stock, says initiatives over the past 18 months "give us comfort on overall execution"