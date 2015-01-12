** Infosys shares up 0.7 pct, adding to a gain of
5.1 pct on Friday after earnings
** Some analysts cite confidence in Infosys' strategy,
execution
** Infosys is pushing into technologies such as machine
learning, while focusing on core services
** Company says using workforce more efficiently
** Edelweiss maintains "buy" rating, says "we are confident
that the new strategy will enable Infosys to overcome growth and
margin challenges over the long term"
** Kotak Institutional Equities retains "attractive" view on
stock, says initiatives over the past 18 months "give us comfort
on overall execution"
(Reuters Messaging:
dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/rafael.nam.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)