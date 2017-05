** Shares of Coal India fall as much as 5.1 pct

** Decline could end up being biggest since a 4.9 pct fall on July 8, 2014 or a 5.8 pct fall on May 20, 2014

** The Economic Times reported that govt plans to sell 10 pct stake in Coal India to raise 240 billion rupees ($3.86 billion), citing an unnamed official

** India's fiscal deficit has already hit 99 pct of full year target in Nov ($1 = 62.1500 Indian rupees)