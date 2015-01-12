** India CPI data due after markets close expected to validate expectations of RBI cuts as early as Feb ** CPI expected to show a rise in Dec inflation to 5.4 pct, but within RBI's Jan 2016 target of 6 pct ** Traders say ebbing debt supplies towards the end of the fiscal year also keeping spirits high ** Only five govt debt auctions due between now and fiscal year end with the last auction to be held in the Feb. 9-13 week ** 10-yr govt bond yield down 4 bps on the day at 7.80 pct, seen falling to 7.60 pct before fiscal year-end ** Benchmark 5-yr OIS rate at 6.99 pct, lowest since June 19, 2013 ** One-year OIS rate at 7.62 pct, lowest since July 15, 2013 (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)