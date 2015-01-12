** Shares of India's state-controlled banks rise as bonds gain ahead of CPI data

** CPI data due at 1200 GMT expected to show a rise in Dec inflation to 5.4 pct, but within RBI's target of 6 pct by Jan 2016

** Declining bond yields may lead to treasury gains on bond portfolios - Traders

** State-run banks are the biggest buyers of government debt in markets

** State Bank of India rises 0.6 pct, Punjab National Bank up 1.7 pct, Allahabad Bank gains 2.3 pct

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 7.81 pct