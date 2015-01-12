HONG KONG Jan 12 Some global banks pulled back
from Asia's local currency bond markets in 2014, hit by
increasingly stringent capital requirements and declining
revenues, researcher Greenwich Associates said on Monday,
creating new opportunities for local operators.
"From the dealers' perspective, maintaining a franchise in
domestic currency Asian bonds is a very expensive and very
capital-intensive proposition," said Abhi Shroff, a Greenwich
Associates consultant in Singapore.
The pull-back by global institutions has created
opportunities for domestic banks such as KDB Daewoo Securities
and Woori Investment & Securities in South Korea, ICBC, Bank of
China and CITIC Securities in China, ICICI Securities and Axis
Bank in India, and CIMB and Maybank in Malaysia, Greenwich said.
Large global banks have steadily pulled out of the Asian
local currency bond markets because they could not compete with
local players on costs, especially when revenue flow began to
slow down.
"None of the large global banks are increasing headcount and
they are taking a long, hard look at their fixed-income,
commodity and currency businesses," said an independent
fixed-income credit strategist.
RBS's planned exit from its Asia operations is the latest
high-profile departure. In recent years, UBS has broadly
retreated from Asian fixed-income markets while Barclays has cut
back on staff numbers.
"Real money" foreign investors have also pulled back from
Asia's local currency bond markets, with foreign holdings of
domestic bonds as a percentage of their total ownership
declining in most markets. Malaysia and Philippines have seen
the biggest declines, according to data compiled by BNP Paribas.
But not all global banks have left the field. Currently in
Asia-ex Japan, Australia and New Zealand, HSBC is the top
fixed-income operator with an 11 percent market share, followed
by Citi with an 8.8 percent share and Deutsche Bank at 7.4
percent.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Umesh
Desai; Editing by Eric Meijer)