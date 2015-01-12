HONG KONG, Jan 12 (IFR) - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and its New York branch are marketing an offering of three-year US dollar-denominated bonds that may come either as fixed-rate or float-rate paper or both.

ANZ NY has announced price guidance on the three-year fixed-rate 3a2-exempt tranche to yield around 70bp over swaps, while ANZ is out with a 144A/Reg S floater at the three-month US dollar equivalent.

Pricing is expected later today.

ANZ, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBC are the bookrunners on the offering.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)