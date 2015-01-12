Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PSP Swiss Property AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 6, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.19
Reoffer price 100.19
Yield 0.98 pct
Payment Date February 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0262881458
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.