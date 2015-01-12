BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jan 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2706/2856 2700/2862 MEDIUM 30 2802/2945 2802/2942
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: