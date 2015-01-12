** Elementis Plc's shares rise as much as 4 pct,
after BofA-ML's 2-notch upgrade on the specialty chemical maker
to "buy" from "underperform" following stock's underperformance
vs sector
** Of the 9 analysts covering the stock, 6 have a "strong
buy" or "buy" rating on it, Reuters data shows
** BofA says concern on impact of lower oil overdone, adding
company seeing lower input costs which will help expand margins
in its specialty products and chromium units
** They believe Elementis can comfortably pay out 60 pct of
net cash in 2014 and 90 pct in 2015, indicating a dividend yield
of 3.6 pct and 5.2 pct respectively vs a sector avg. of 3 pct
** Shares in Elementis, which makes additives used in
oilfields, industrial coatings and cosmetics, features among the
top UK midcap gainers
** Sector peer Synthomer Plc up 2 pct, against a
0.38 pct gain in the FTSE-350 Chemicals Index
($1 = 0.6615 pounds)
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)