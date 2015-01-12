Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's) & BB (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

