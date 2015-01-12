Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2022

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.986

Yield 0.752 pct

Spread 60.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the DBR

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Denoms (K) 100

