Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2022
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.986
Yield 0.752 pct
Spread 60.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the DBR
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Denoms (K) 100
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.