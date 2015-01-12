Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Province of Ontario
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21,2025
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.8190
Reoffer price 99.8190
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date January 21,2015
Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital Markets,Credit Suisse &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1169595698
