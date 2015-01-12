Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Province of Ontario

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21,2025

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.8190

Reoffer price 99.8190

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date January 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital Markets,Credit Suisse &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1169595698

