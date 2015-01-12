Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion streling

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, Barclays, Nomura & Standrad Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

