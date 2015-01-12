BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 835 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 835 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pA2h5D)
Bangalore, Jan 12 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) Crushing 50,000 0.60 49,700 Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 33,500 -1.47 34,000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 42,200 1.20 41,700 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40,000 2.56 39,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44,750 -1.21 45,300 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 98,500 -0.51 99,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27,000 0.00 27,000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. 22,800 -1.72 23,200 cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20,000 -0.99 20,200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8,500 0.00 8,500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25,500 0.00 25,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7,300 0.00 7,300 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,000 0.00 10,000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28,700 -0.35 28,800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16,500 -0.60 16,600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 20,800 -1.89 21,200 30/2.5 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 470 1.08 465 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) 282 -1.05 285 (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 435 0.00 435 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 0.00 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) NQ --- NQ 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 29,400 0.00 29,400 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17,600 0.57 17,500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 26,500 0.00 26,500 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8,100 0.00 8,100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 683 1.19 675 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 715 2.14 700 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 665 0.00 665 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 685 0.00 685 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 896 -0.11 897 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 885 0.00 885 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla 1,440 0.00 1,440 (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 102,000 2.00 100,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 76,500 0.00 76,500 3. Sunflower Oil 63,000 -0.79 63,500 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 0.00 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 77,500 0.00 77,500 6. Sesame Oil 80,000 0.00 80,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 57,500 0.00 57,500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87,500 -1.69 89,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ --- NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64,000 0.00 64,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 53,000 0.00 53,000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 64,000 -1.54 65,000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 46,000 -1.08 46,500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 66,500 0.00 66,500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 56,500 0.00 56,500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 54,000 0.00 54,000 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 0.00 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 59,200 -1.99 60,400 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 76,500 0.66 76,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67,600 0.90 67,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63,000 -0.79 63,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 68,500 0.00 68,500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 98,500 1.03 97,500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 587 0.34 585 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 637 0.31 635 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla 38,500 -1.28 39,000 Rs./Tons 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1,060 -0.93 1,070 Indonesia US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F 1,080 -0.92 1,090 India US$ M.T. Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 11 Asian currencies were slightly positive on Thursday in the absence of broad catalysts to lift them higher, while caution prevailed on concerns over North Korea and President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. The dollar edged down after notching an eight-week high against the yen on Thursday in Asian trade. "There is no risk-on or carry trade today, rather cautious trading. I thi