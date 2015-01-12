EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies tread water on caution

(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 11 Asian currencies were slightly positive on Thursday in the absence of broad catalysts to lift them higher, while caution prevailed on concerns over North Korea and President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. The dollar edged down after notching an eight-week high against the yen on Thursday in Asian trade. "There is no risk-on or carry trade today, rather cautious trading. I thi