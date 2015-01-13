* China Dec soy imports at 8.53 mln T -customs data

* Nearly 17 pct higher than previous record (Adds comment, detail)

BEIJING Jan 13 China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported a record 8.53 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 41.5 percent on the month and 16.8 percent higher than the previous record set in December last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Chinese processors normally increase their crushing volumes at the end of the year, and the import surge was also spurred by cheaper U.S. prices, which fell to a 4-1/2 year low in October last year amid a record harvest.

"Chinese soybean demand has been very strong because of lower global prices which resulted in positive crush margins. But we are likely to see some decline in imports, especially in February, because of the Lunar New Year holiday season," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

The customs figure was far higher than the 7.3 million-tonne volume cited by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday. The ministry also forecast that January imports would slip to 5.4 million tonnes.

Total imports over the whole year reached 71.4 million tonnes, up 12.7 percent on the year, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

Imports of vegetable oils in December were 590,000 tonnes, up 47.5 percent from the previous month.

For more details, click on (Reporting by David Stanway and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)