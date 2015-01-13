BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares of Clariant Chemicals fall 3.6 pct
** Company declares interim dividend of 140 rupees per share
** Dividend payment lower than expected. Cash remaining with the company to be valued at significant discount - Traders
** Received 11.03 billion rupees for land located in Thane
Received amount works out to nearly 414 rupees per share - Reuters Calculations
