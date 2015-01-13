BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** BEML gains 3 pct to highest since January 2011
** Ramkrishna Forgings rises as much as 3.4 pct to all-time high
** Merrill Lynch Capital Markets buys 254,836 shares of BEML at 846.73 rupees a share in block deal - NSE
** UTI Mutual fund's midcap scheme buys 383,211 shares of Ramkrishna at 387.98 rupees a share
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.