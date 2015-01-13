BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Hindalco Industries gains 1.5 percent
** Global rival Alcoa Inc's earnings beat forecasts
** Augurs well for the company's unit Novelis Inc, which competes with Alcoa in the North American markets, investors say
** Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products
** Also, Alcoa CFO says overall aluminium price to remain stable (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
