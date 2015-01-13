** Hindalco Industries gains 1.5 percent

** Global rival Alcoa Inc's earnings beat forecasts

** Augurs well for the company's unit Novelis Inc, which competes with Alcoa in the North American markets, investors say

** Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium products

** Also, Alcoa CFO says overall aluminium price to remain stable