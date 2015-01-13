** India's Just Dial Ltd gains 2.4 pct

** Macquarie initiates coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target of 2,000 rupees

** The 'Search' business generating steady cash inflows, while the marketplace e-commerce venture presents an attractive option value - Macquarie

** Core business can deliver 30 pct CAGR over the next 5 years - Macquarie

** "We think Just Dial is favourably positioned as the market leader in the local search space in India," says Macquarie (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)