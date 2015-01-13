BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's Just Dial Ltd gains 2.4 pct
** Macquarie initiates coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target of 2,000 rupees
** The 'Search' business generating steady cash inflows, while the marketplace e-commerce venture presents an attractive option value - Macquarie
** Core business can deliver 30 pct CAGR over the next 5 years - Macquarie
** "We think Just Dial is favourably positioned as the market leader in the local search space in India," says Macquarie (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.