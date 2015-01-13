Jan 13 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 20-40 percent y/y at 407.44-475.35 million yuan ($65.70-76.65 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DCrnWg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)