BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Biopharmaceutical company Biocon gains as much as 2.1 pct to over one-week high
** Sells 10 pct stake in unit Syngene International for 3.80 bln rupees ($61.2 mln) to Silver Leaf Oak
** Transaction values unit at 38 bln rupees
** Biocon has net cash and cash equivalent (net of debt) of 4.11 bln rupees as of Sept 2014 - Reuters Calculations
** Valuation of Syngene and net cash alone accounts for about 50 pct Biocon's current market ($1 = 62.1050 rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.