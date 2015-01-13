** Biopharmaceutical company Biocon gains as much as 2.1 pct to over one-week high

** Sells 10 pct stake in unit Syngene International for 3.80 bln rupees ($61.2 mln) to Silver Leaf Oak

** Transaction values unit at 38 bln rupees

** Biocon has net cash and cash equivalent (net of debt) of 4.11 bln rupees as of Sept 2014 - Reuters Calculations

** Valuation of Syngene and net cash alone accounts for about 50 pct Biocon's current market ($1 = 62.1050 rupee)