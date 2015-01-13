Jan 13 (IFR Asia) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group confirmed the reduced appetite of US investors for Australian major bank bonds with Monday's dual-tranche three-year senior unsecured offering.

ANZ, rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, raised US$1.1bn on the back of a USD1.4bn order book, in contrast to its US$2.25bn three-part issue in June 2014, which included an additional five-year fixed-rate note.

National Australia Bank posted a similarly underwhelming result with last December's US$1.25bn three-tranche issue, which was partly blamed on reduced year-end investor interest.

However, ANZ's outcome indicates other forces are at work. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and ANZ's own syndication team arranged Monday's three-year offering.

The US$600m 1.5% fixed-rate note priced to yield 65bp over US Treasuries, which was only 5bp tighter than 70bp area initial price thoughts and in the middle of 65bp area (+/- 2bp) guidance. The US$500m came at 3-month Libor plus 44bp.

The bank paid a concession of roughly 13bp over the G+52bp trading level of Westpac's recent 1.5% December 2017s, and came about 4bp wide of its own 1.25% June 2017s at G+61bp.

A syndicate manager away from the issue said there was nothing wrong with ANZ's initial price thoughts and the new-issue concession on offer, but relative value judgments have shifted.

"Australia enjoyed a very good post-crisis period, but the Aussie dollar and iron-ore prices have recently been in retreat, while other economies like the US and UK are growing at a decent clip. JP Morgan would probably price 20bp over the Aussie majors, which looks very rich given recent macroeconomic developments.

"The take out from the ANZ trade is that more juice is required to get larger deals done as US investors are feeling more comfortable with higher-yielding alternatives," he said.

The glut of Australian bank issuance, particularly at the three-year tenor during the previous nine months, was another contributory factor, according to a local DCM banker, who heard that West Coast tech firms had been notable for their absence on the ANZ deal.

Waning US appetite is a potential worry because of Australia's traditional heavy reliance on offshore wholesale markets as the relatively shallow domestic market cannot exclusively meet the term-funding requirements of all local banks.

However, Europe looks willing and able to fill any demand shortfall across the Atlantic as evident in the positive response to NAB's bumper euro-denominated issuance on January 8.

The bank's EUR1.25bn three-year floater and EUR1bn 0.875% 7-year fixed rate piece raised a combined EUR2.25bn (US$2.66bn), almost two and a half times ANZ's US dollar raisings.

NAB secured an order book in excess of EUR3.5bn for the largest euro trade for an Australian bank. It was also the first dual-tranche sale in the currency from the country's financial sector.

In contrast to hefty supply in the US, Australian banks have been infrequent visitors to Europe in the last five years and this has helped build pent-up demand for their bonds. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)