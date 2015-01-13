BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares in agrichemicals and pesticides firm UPL Ltd gain as much as 4.4 pct
** Hopes of another share buyback driving gains - dealers
** UPL board approved a buyback of up to 14 million shares worth up to 3.08 billion rupees in December 2013 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.