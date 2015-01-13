** Nitin Fire Protection Industries surges as much as 16.4 pct

** Shares head towards their biggest daily gain since Dec. 2013

** "We are looking to do an acquisition in Europe by 2015-end and are currently contemplating among two options," company's director Rahul Shah told Reuters

** Board resolution to raise funds has already been passed, he added

** Company has debt/equity ratio of 1.06 - Thomson Reuters data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)