BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's ACC up 3.3 pct, Ambuja Cements gains 1.8 pct, UltraTech Cement surges 4.7 pct, India Cements up 5.4 pct
** Prices have increased by 25-30 pct over last three weeks - analysts
** Hefty hikes seen in South India - analysts
** Gains in shares short-lived as cement demand remains weak
** Increase in govt expenditure may help demand in second half of 2015 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
