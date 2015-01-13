Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca popolare dell'Emilia Romagna s.c.(BPEIM)

Issue Amount 5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22,2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.737

Reoffer yield 0.914 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 77.4 bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis (B&D) & Nomura

Ratings A3(Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian Law

ISIN IT0005076929

