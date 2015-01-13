Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 27, 2020

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.446

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0266842696

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 27, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.833

Yield 0.912 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0266842704

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

