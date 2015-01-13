BANGALORE, Jan 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31800 ICS-201(B22mm) 32300 ICS-102(B22mm) 26300 ICS-103(23mm) 28300 ICS-104(24mm) 31000 ICS-202(26mm) 31400 ICS-105(26mm) 27200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 28100 ICS-105(27mm) 31800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 27900 ICS-105MMA(27) 29600 ICS-105PHR(28) 32400 ICS-105(28mm) 31100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31100 ICS-105(29mm) 31600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 31700 ICS-105(30mm) 32100 ICS-105(31mm) 33000 ICS-106(32mm) 34000 ICS-107(34mm) 44600