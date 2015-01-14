BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Max India gains 2.1 pct
** Company may be split into three divisions - insurance, healthcare and specialty films, newspaper Economic Times reports, citing sources
** Max India says on Monday board delegated authority to investment & finance committee, to examine options for corporate restructuring
** Also, Bupa Insurance plans to raise stake in JV Max Bupa to 49 pct
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday