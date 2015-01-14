** Max India gains 2.1 pct

** Company may be split into three divisions - insurance, healthcare and specialty films, newspaper Economic Times reports, citing sources

** Max India says on Monday board delegated authority to investment & finance committee, to examine options for corporate restructuring

** Also, Bupa Insurance plans to raise stake in JV Max Bupa to 49 pct