BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** ITC falls 2.6 pct
** The govt on Tuesday proposed to amend the anti-smoking law following a govt panel's recommendation to ban the sale of single cigarettes
** India on Nov. 25 accepted the panel's recommendation on banning sale of loose cigarettes
** Ban can impact ITC's volumes by about 10 pct - Analysts
** There is also talk that ITC's weight might be reduced in the upcoming MSCI index review on Feb. 11 - Dealers
** Other cigarette makers also fall: VST Industries falls 1.1 pct while Godfrey Philips India is down 1.5 pct
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday