** ITC falls 2.6 pct

** The govt on Tuesday proposed to amend the anti-smoking law following a govt panel's recommendation to ban the sale of single cigarettes

** India on Nov. 25 accepted the panel's recommendation on banning sale of loose cigarettes

** Ban can impact ITC's volumes by about 10 pct - Analysts

** There is also talk that ITC's weight might be reduced in the upcoming MSCI index review on Feb. 11 - Dealers

** Other cigarette makers also fall: VST Industries falls 1.1 pct while Godfrey Philips India is down 1.5 pct