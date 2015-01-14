(Corrects headline and second bullet to say Jet founder enters into non-disposal pact)

** Jet Airways (India) falls 4 pct

** Promoter Naresh Goyal enters into non-disposal undertaking for his entire 51 pct stake with Punjab National Bank - BSE disclosure filing

** Pledge of shares and non-disposal undertaking given by shareholders to lenders to raise funds either for themselves or for their public companies

** Jet Airways has gained 16 pct so far in 2015 vs NSE index's 0.3 pct rise

** Trades at 16.95x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 10.8x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** UAE-based Etihad holds 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)