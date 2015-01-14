** Sesa Sterlite falls 4.6 pct, while Hindalco Industries down 3.5 pct

** Both shares hit near 1-month low

** Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange tumbles as much as 8.7 percent

** Shanghai copper falls 5 percent, the maximum fall allowed in a day, due to global economic concerns and a wave of stop-loss orders.