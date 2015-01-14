BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Sesa Sterlite falls 4.6 pct, while Hindalco Industries down 3.5 pct
** Both shares hit near 1-month low
** Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange tumbles as much as 8.7 percent
** Shanghai copper falls 5 percent, the maximum fall allowed in a day, due to global economic concerns and a wave of stop-loss orders. (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday