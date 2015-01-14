** RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.35 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3946 pct last week

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.40 pct, while the lowest was 8.30 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off of 8.25 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3562 pct previously

** The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was 8.30 pct, while the lowest was 8.15 pct

** RBI is selling 140 bln rupees ($2.25 bln) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)