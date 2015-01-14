Bangalore, Jan 14 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed Kernel (Saur) Crushing 50,000 0.00 50,000 Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 33,500 -0.74 33,750 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 41,750 -1.07 42,200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38,000 -5.00 40,000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) NQ --- 44,750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 97,500 -0.51 98,000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27,000 0.00 27,000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22,600 0.00 22,600 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20,000 -0.25 20,050 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8,500 0.00 8,500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25,500 0.00 25,500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7,400 0.00 7,400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10,000 0.00 10,000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28,200 -1.05 28,500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 16,200 -1.82 16,500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20,600 0.00 20,600 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow 460 0.00 460 (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 280 0.00 280 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 435 0.00 435 45/2.5 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) NQ --- 133 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) NQ --- NQ 16/3.5 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 29,500 0.00 29,500 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17,600 0.00 17,600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Mundra) 45/2.5 26,000 0.00 26,000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) NQ --- 8,000 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 667 -0.74 672 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 695 0.00 695 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 645 -1.07 652 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 672 0.00 672 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 870 -1.14 880 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 -0.57 880 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla NQ --- 1,440 (Export) VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 103,000 0.00 103,000 2. Rapeseed Oil 76,000 0.00 76,000 3. Sunflower Oil 62,500 0.00 62,500 4. Kardi Oil 87,500 0.00 87,500 5. Linseed Oil 77,500 0.00 77,500 6. Sesame Oil 80,000 0.00 80,000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 56,500 0.89 56,000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 89,000 0.00 89,000 9. Mahua Oil NQ --- NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64,000 0.00 64,000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51,500 -1.34 52,200 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62,500 -0.79 63,000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 45,300 -1.09 45,800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 66,000 0.00 66,000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 56,000 0.00 56,000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 53,500 0.00 53,500 4. SE Neem Oil 85,000 0.00 85,000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 59,000 0.85 58,500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 76,000 0.00 76,000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66,000 -1.49 67,000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62,500 0.00 62,500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 68,000 0.00 68,000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 99,000 0.00 99,000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 585 0.00 585 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 635 0.00 635 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla 38,000 0.00 38,000 Rs./Tons 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1,070 0.00 1,070 Indonesia US$MT 5. Crude Palm Kernel Oil(1.75 FFA) C&F 1,090 0.00 1,090 India US$ M.T. Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified