** India's NSE bank index rose as much as 4.3 pct to life high of 19,410.40

** The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut

** Rate cut seen stoking credit growth and lowering costs for lenders - analysts

** Possibility of 50-100 bps cut in rates over next few quarters - fund managers

** India finmin welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops

** ICICI Bank gains as much as 5.7 pct while State Bank of India rises as much as 6.2 pct