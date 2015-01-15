BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's NSE bank index rose as much as 4.3 pct to life high of 19,410.40
** The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut
** Rate cut seen stoking credit growth and lowering costs for lenders - analysts
** Possibility of 50-100 bps cut in rates over next few quarters - fund managers
** India finmin welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops
** ICICI Bank gains as much as 5.7 pct while State Bank of India rises as much as 6.2 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
