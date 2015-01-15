BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares of Indian real estate companies surge
** Real estate index of the NSE gains 2.84 pct
** Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise inter-meeting cut
** A lower interest rate will result in cheaper loans and therefore higher sales for property assets- traders
** DLF Ltd gains 3.1 pct; Unitech ltd is up 4.5 pct and Indiabulls Real Estate adds 5.2 pct (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain