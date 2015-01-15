** Shares of Indian real estate companies surge

** Real estate index of the NSE gains 2.84 pct

** Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a surprise inter-meeting cut

** A lower interest rate will result in cheaper loans and therefore higher sales for property assets- traders

** DLF Ltd gains 3.1 pct; Unitech ltd is up 4.5 pct and Indiabulls Real Estate adds 5.2 pct