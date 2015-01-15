BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Rate cut will force domestic investors sitting on sidelines to enter equities - fund managers
** In a surprise inter-meeting decision, the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Thursday
** "It is a bigger positive for equities than bonds. Expect domestic funds' participation to rise substaintially," says Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance
** Monthly Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) flows
Month Bln rupees
Dec 59.56
Nov -72.71
Oct 41.02
Sept -11.36
Aug 23.35
Jul -32.16
Jun -44.12
May -41.36
Apr -68.59
Mar -131.31
Source: NSE
** DIIs selling in past month has been mainly led by insurers on ULIP redemptions - analysts
** India's finance ministry welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain