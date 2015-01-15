** Rate cut will force domestic investors sitting on sidelines to enter equities - fund managers

** In a surprise inter-meeting decision, the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Thursday

** "It is a bigger positive for equities than bonds. Expect domestic funds' participation to rise substaintially," says Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance

** Monthly Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) flows

Month Bln rupees

Dec 59.56

Nov -72.71

Oct 41.02

Sept -11.36

Aug 23.35

Jul -32.16

Jun -44.12

May -41.36

Apr -68.59

Mar -131.31

Source: NSE

** DIIs selling in past month has been mainly led by insurers on ULIP redemptions - analysts

India's finance ministry welcomes RBI rate cut as inflation drops