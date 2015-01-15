** Thai analysts cut the benchmark Stock Exchange of Thailand index 2015 target to 1,670 from 1,698

** The forecast was published in a survey conducted by an investment analysts association

** The SET index is up 0.17 pct at 1,525.78 by midday

** Signs of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the prospect for lower than expected global economic growth, Thai exports slowdown and weak earnings of energy firms among risk factors

** Government's economic stimulus measures, public investment in large scale projects, corporate earnings growth and the European Central Bank's economic policy supportive

** Average 2015 earnings per share (EPS) growth of listed companies raised slightly to 15 pct from 14.1 pct