** Rupee trading at 62.03/04 versus its Wednesday's close of 62.18/19

** India cbank steps in to prevent further sharp appreciation in the rupee, traders say

** Traders suspect RBI likely bought nearly $1 billion in sporadic interventions through the day

** Dollar short-covering seen globally after Swiss National Bank move on removing band on currency also hurts rupee

** RBI's surprise rate cut earlier in the day had pushed the rupee to 61.47, its strongest level since Nov. 13

** Dealers say RBI unlikely to let rupee gain beyond 61.80 levels in the near term (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)