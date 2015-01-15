** Business processing outsourcing service provider's shares up 11 pct at $22.36

** Q3 profit, revenue exceeds average analyst estimate as company added more clients than year-ago quarter

** Forecasts better-than-excpected profit for year ending March 31

** Says will buy back up to 1.1 mln ADS at $10-$30 each

** Stock fell 4.6 pct in past 12 months