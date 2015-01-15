BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Business processing outsourcing service provider's shares up 11 pct at $22.36
** Q3 profit, revenue exceeds average analyst estimate as company added more clients than year-ago quarter
** Forecasts better-than-excpected profit for year ending March 31
** Says will buy back up to 1.1 mln ADS at $10-$30 each
** Stock fell 4.6 pct in past 12 months
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago